Home / Latest News /
Police: 13 vehicles stolen from Arkansas dealership; 2 men arrested
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 12:54 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Two Fayetteville residents remained in custody Wednesday after 13 vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The 13 vehicles were taken from Lewis Automotive Group at 3373 N. College Ave. and two more were snatched from other locations, Fayetteville police said in a news release cited by the newspaper.
After the dealership found the vehicles missing Tuesday morning, Joe Kelly McDaniel, 37, was arrested on charges that include commercial burglary, theft of property, fleeing and reckless driving, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Police also arrested Whitson Casey Carlisle, 43, who faces charges that include theft by receiving and obstructing governmental operations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the pair remained at Washington County jail, records show. No bail had been set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 13 vehicles stolen from Arkansas dealership; 2 men arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
TravisBickle says... December 27, 2017 at 3:54 p.m.
They must have run out of gas.
( permalink | suggest removal )
DEE672 says... December 27, 2017 at 5:01 p.m.
Just one look at those faces and it's LOSERS written large.
( permalink | suggest removal )
lkec2re says... December 27, 2017 at 7:27 p.m.
Same as the mall fighters, Ghetto rats! Everyone knows what the problem is and won’t do anything about these types!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.