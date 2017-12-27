Police: 13 vehicles stolen from Arkansas dealership; 2 men arrested

Two Fayetteville residents remained in custody Wednesday after 13 vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The 13 vehicles were taken from Lewis Automotive Group at 3373 N. College Ave. and two more were snatched from other locations, Fayetteville police said in a news release cited by the newspaper.

After the dealership found the vehicles missing Tuesday morning, Joe Kelly McDaniel, 37, was arrested on charges that include commercial burglary, theft of property, fleeing and reckless driving, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Police also arrested Whitson Casey Carlisle, 43, who faces charges that include theft by receiving and obstructing governmental operations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the pair remained at Washington County jail, records show. No bail had been set.