Girls high school basketball roundups

BAY 50, RIVERSIDE 49

JONESBORO -- Sarah Blackman's layup at the buzzer gave the Lady Yellowjackets a victory over the Lady Rebels in the Division I championship game of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Blackman took a court-length pass from Mallory Hartley to hand Riverside (20-1) its first loss of the season.

Harley led Bay (15-4) with 19 points while Blackman and Abby Frisby each scored 11. Haven Robertson led Riverside with 14 points while Lotti Hoffman put in 12.

CARLISLE 50, STUTTGART 47

LONOKE -- Senior Kylie Warren led the Lady Bison with 20 points in a victory over the Lady Ricebirds in the Goldfish Classic.

Carlisle (9-3) led 41-33 after three quarters and held on. Stuttgart was led by 14 points from Allya Minor.

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 56,

EVANGELICAL CHRISTIAN, Tenn. 29

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Behind 20 points from Christyn Williams, the Lady Mustangs (13-1) topped the Lady Eagles (3-7) in the Dragon Fire Invitational.

Jenna Davis and Kelson Miller each added eight for CAC, which led 19-3 after one quarter and 32-11 at the half.

CHARLESTON 56, CABOT 41

RUSSELLVILLE -- Junior Allie Green led the Lady Tigers with 11 points in a victory over the Lady Panthers in the Hunger for Hoops Tournament.

Baylee King added nine for Charleston (9-3). Gabby Johnson led Cabot (7-4) with 12 points.

MOUNT ST. MARY 55,

MOUNTAIN PINE 33

HOT SPRINGS -- Sophomore Catherine Atlhoff led the Belles with 13 points in a victory over the Lady Red Devils in the Spa City Shootout.

Mount St. Mary outscored Mountain Pine 30-8 in the second half.

Junior Natalie Snook added 10 points for Mount St. Mary. Summer Godwin led Mountain Pine with 12 points.

LONOKE 49, MALVERN 22

LONOKE — Senior guard Kelunna Walker led the Lady Rabbits with 18 points in a victory over the Lady Leopards in the Goldfish Classic. Senior Aruis McClain scored 8 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Lonoke outscored Malvern 16-0 after the first eight minutes.

NETTLETON 64,

VALLEY VIEW 38

JONESBORO -- Getting 13 points from Jordan Elder, the Lady Raiders (13-1) downed the Lady Blazers in the Division II championship game of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational.

Mya Love and Bailey Booker each followed with 11 points while Dasia Young added 9 points while pulling down 12 rebounds.

Macy Jo Moody's 18 points led Valley View while Reagan Dodd led the Lady Blazers (8-5) in rebounding with 11.

SYLVAN HILLS 58,

FORDYCE 48

HOT SPRINGS -- Jayla Bell and Alana Canady each scored 16 points and the Lady Bears (4-5) held off the LadyBugs (8-5) in the Spa City Shootout.

Canady also had 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals for Sylvan Hills, which led 37-22 at the half. Bell made four steals. Lainie Ballard handed out six assists and made three steals.

Fordyce, which got as close as three points in the second half, was paced by LaMya Bulliner's 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Alyssa Brown added 10 points for Fordyce.

WONDERVIEW 50,

CLARKSVILLE 46

RUSSELLVILLE -- Junior Bailey Wright hit seven three-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Lady Daredevils (18-2) posted a victory over the Lady Panthers (4-7) in the Hunger for Hoops Tournament.

Faith Byers added 11 for Wonderview, which led 27-26 at the half. Of Wonderview's 17 field goals, 10 of them were three-pointers.

Maegan Payne led Clarksville with 13 points while Kyerra Cowell added 12.

Sports on 12/28/2017