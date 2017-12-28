Police beat: Man critically hurt by gunfire at Little Rock home; teen critical after struck by SUV

Man critically hurt by gunfire at home

Little Rock police say a 62-year-old man is in critical condition after two people shot him Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, officers were called to the victim's home in the 8100 block of West 41st Street, about two blocks south of Union Park, shortly before 5:10 a.m. At the scene, they found a man later identified as Lester Perry lying on the front porch, wrapped in blankets.

He told officers he had been locking his door and did not see the people who shot him. A 47-year-old witness said he heard a gunshot from inside the home, then stepped out and saw two people running with Perry's backpack, according to the report.

Perry was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for gunshot wounds in his neck and back. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning.

After fight, SUV said to strike 19-year-old

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being run over Tuesday night by an SUV in west Little Rock, police said.

Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department said Justin Duft, 19, of Roland remained at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock as of Wednesday morning.

Duft was hit by a silver SUV, likely a Hyundai Santa Fe, around 9:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Chenal Parkway, Ford said.

According to a police report, officers were called to the area in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. There, authorities found Duft on the ground unresponsive.

A witness reported that Duft had punched someone in the face multiple times before the person he hit ran over Duft twice with his vehicle and sped off west on Chenal Parkway, according to the report.

Duft's legs at one point got caught in the SUV, and it dragged him, authorities noted.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to police.

A 20-year-old suspect was named in the report. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Driver offers a lift, is robbed of $600

Little Rock police say a man put a knife to a driver's throat and demanded cash after the 25-year-old agreed to give him a ride on Christmas Eve.

It happened about 9 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 800 Broadway, just off Interstate 630 in downtown Little Rock.

The driver said he pulled into the gas station and found a man he knew to be homeless standing outside, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

He agreed to give the man a ride and let him into his vehicle, he told officers. The passenger then asked for hand sanitizer, and when the driver turned to get it, the assailant pulled out a knife and put it to the victim's throat, police said.

The driver told officers he handed over $600 and a debit card, and the robber ran. Police described the robber as black, about 6 feet tall with curly hair and goes by the name "Fred."

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

Texan suffers cuts in stranger's attack

Little Rock police say a woman accused a 29-year-old man of sleeping with her girlfriend then began cutting him through a car window Friday.

According to a report from the Police Department, two men were sitting in a vehicle at a Rally's drive-thru at 5921 Baseline Road, near Geyer Springs Road, when a stranger approached about 9:30 p.m. and tapped on the passenger-side window.

Terence Mason, a Texas resident who said he was in Little Rock for a funeral, told officers he lowered the window, at which point the stranger began "accusing him of sleeping with her girlfriend" and "striking him through the window."

After raising the window, Mason said, he found blood on his chest. Another man in the vehicle drove him to a hospital, where he received treatment for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police described the attacker as a black woman with braided hair, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 125 pounds.

At the time of the police report, no arrests had been made and no suspects had been named.

NLR man charged in car theft, beating

A North Little Rock man charged in the September robbery of a woman who was beaten and dragged across the street was arrested Friday, authorities said.

A 24-year-old woman told officers Sept. 4 that she was approached by about six men who got out of their vehicle, hit her and dragged her across the road before taking her 2010 white Pontiac G6, according to report from the North Little Rock Police Department.

At the time, the victim identified 24-year-old Travius Demon Gibbs as the person driving the white Crown Victoria in which the group arrived. After officers arrested Gibbs on Friday, he admitted to being at the scene of the robbery and to receiving a gun that was inside the victim's vehicle, police said.

He faces charges that include robbery and theft by receiving.

He was released from the Pulaski County jail after posting $5,000 bond on Christmas Eve, records show.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story, citing information in a Little Rock Police Department report, had an incorrect spelling of Justin Duft's last name.

Metro on 12/28/2017