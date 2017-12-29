Former director of Little Rock Zoo dies at 67

Mike Blakely, former director of the Little Rock Zoo, died this week at his home in west Little Rock, according to a zoo official.

Blakely, who began as director in September 1999, energized support for the zoo from the community and donors and led the zoo's efforts to regain national accreditation. He retired from the zoo in October 2016.

Susan Altrui, who was named as the zoo's director late last year, said Blakely, 67, died Wednesday. Altrui said she received the details of his death from his family.

"You've never met a more loving and kind human being," she said of Blakely.

She described Blakely as a warm and generous person who cared about the people around him. He had the ability to light up a room, she said, and loved a good practical joke.

"He was just a fun and amazing human being," she said.

Altrui also praised Blakely's commitment to professional development and said she credits him with her success in the zoo profession. She said Blakely gave her responsibilities and mentored her, opportunities not often afforded to women in the workplace.

In a statement sent through a city spokesman, City Manager Bruce Moore said Blakely took over the zoo at a critical point in its history and helped build it into a world-class institution.

"We are thankful for his many years of dedication to the City and most importantly to the Zoo family and we mourn his loss alongside his wife, family and many friends," Moore said in the statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Sandlin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 12/29/2017