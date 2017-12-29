Flu claims 12 lives in state; cases reported in 70 counties

Four flu deaths have been reported to the Arkansas Department of Health in the past two weeks, bringing the total deaths in the state to 12 during this year's flu season.

All the people who have died were 65 or older, Arkansas Department of Health spokesman Meg Mirivel said.

As of Dec. 16, eight deaths and more than 7,000 positive flu tests had been reported to the department. The majority of reports came from Arkansas' most populous areas, including Benton, Faulkner, Lonoke, Jefferson and Pulaski counties. All but five of the state's 75 counties officially reported influenza cases.

"I would not be surprised if there is flu in every county," Mirivel said.

Arkansas is one of 23 states where influenza activity is rated as widespread by the Centers for Disease Control. Gary Wheeler, the Arkansas Department of Health's chief medical officer, said this year's flu season is earlier than usual but won't necessarily be worse.

The Arkansas Department of Health classifies October as the beginning of flu season, with cases normally peaking between December and March, Mirivel said.

That means the recent increase in cases came about eight weeks early, she said.

It's not too late to get a flu shot, Mirivel added. She also advised that people wash their hands frequently, cough into their elbows rather than their hands, and stay home if they have a fever that isn't going down.

State Desk on 12/29/2017