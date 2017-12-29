Home /
Future Hog Silas Robinson recruiting two playmakers to the Hill
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
Arkansas offensive line signee Silas Robinson talked about his efforts to recruit his teammate and athlete Josh Moore and highly recruited receiver Tommy Bush on Recruiting Thursday.
Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Yoakum, Texas, was named to the USA Today Texas All-State team Wednesday. His father, Bo Robinson, is the head coach and athletic director at Yoakum. Bo Robinson played football at Texas and was an All-Southwest Conference defensive end for the Longhorns in 1992. He recalled how difficult it was to play the Hogs in Fayetteville.
