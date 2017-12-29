Future Hog Silas Robinson recruiting two playmakers to the Hill

Arkansas offensive line signee Silas Robinson talked about his efforts to recruit his teammate and athlete Josh Moore and highly recruited receiver Tommy Bush on Recruiting Thursday.

Robinson, 6-4, 315 pounds, of Yoakum, Texas, was named to the USA Today Texas All-State team Wednesday. His father, Bo Robinson, is the head coach and athletic director at Yoakum. Bo Robinson played football at Texas and was an All-Southwest Conference defensive end for the Longhorns in 1992. He recalled how difficult it was to play the Hogs in Fayetteville.