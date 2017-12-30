Court documents: Woman tells of hiding to make 911 call, her abduction, being tossed off I-430 span

About 25 minutes into Christmas Day, a woman called 911 and whispered into the phone that someone was shooting people at a Lonoke County home, court records show.

The 42-year-old hid in the single-wide trailer while calling authorities for help. She was abducted and later thrown off the Interstate 430 bridge into the cold Arkansas River, according to the court documents obtained Friday.

Authorities said the shooting killed one man and wounded another.

Two suspects -- Richard Gilliam, 33, and Deymon Javon Webb, 28 -- have been arrested after being identified by the woman, according to an affidavit. Both men were charged with capital murder, kidnapping and aggravated residential burglary, along with two counts each of criminal attempt to commit capital murder.

"The evil that was shown by these two males -- this was bad," Capt. David Bufford of the Lonoke County sheriff's office said earlier this week.

Gilliam was arrested Monday. Webb was booked into the Lonoke County jail Thursday.

During the 911 call, the woman was able to provide a partial address on Johnson Road in Scott, authorities said. Lonoke County deputies arrived and began searching the area. They heard a person moaning inside a single-wide trailer at 3185 Johnson Road and entered the home to find shooting victim Jeffery Dunlap lying in the living room, the documents said.

Authorities then found 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent, who had an apparent gunshot wound in the back of his head, according to the documents. Nugent died from his injuries.

Before being taken to a hospital, Dunlap told a deputy that a man named "Buck" shot him and took his wife, Jamie Shipp.

Later that morning, Shipp was found after police were called to 4400 River Mountain Road in west Little Rock on a report that a woman was in a ditch screaming for help. Shipp, shivering and wet, told police she had been thrown off a bridge.

Later, in an interview with an investigator, she said she and Dunlap had been in their room when they heard "Nugent ask for help for something," according to the affidavit. Dunlap left the room, and then she heard several gunshots, according to the documents.

"She [peeked] through the door and saw a man named Richard Gilliam, who she also knew as 'Buck,'" the documents said. "She snuck behind a chair and hid while calling 911."

The affidavit said Gilliam found her and then forced her into a blue sport utility vehicle.

Shipp reported that Gilliam and Webb "drove her around and eventually threw her over the Interstate 430 bridge," the documents read.

"She landed in the water below and was able to float until she found help," according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Shipp identified Webb in a photo lineup.

Gilliam was arrested at his apartment in southwest Little Rock on Monday. Gilliam responded "That's me" after authorities told him they were looking for "Buck," the court documents said. A detective also reported that Gilliam's wife referred to him as "Bucky."

Metro on 12/30/2017