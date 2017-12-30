Arkansas man, 26, charged in shooting; woman airlifted to hospital with gunshot wounds to back

HOT SPRINGS -- A Lonsdale man was arrested Friday on a felony battery charge in the shooting of a woman outside his residence early that morning.

Daniel Tyler Fisher, 26, of 2798 Arkansas 128 was taken into custody at a neighbor's residence and charged with first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was released on $5,000 bond and is to appear Jan. 8 in Garland County District Court.

Garland County sheriff's dispatchers received a call at 3:12 a.m. Friday reporting shots fired in the 2700 block of Arkansas 128 in Lonsdale, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The caller told police one person had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and said "Tyler" was the shooter, the affidavit said.

Deputies responded to the residence at 2798 Arkansas 128 and located a 32-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in her back. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital.

Dispatchers received a call from a neighboring family member who said Fisher was at her residence. Deputies found Fisher there and took him into custody.

When questioned later by investigators, Fisher admitted to firing two to three rounds toward a black car in an attempt "to scare the individuals away," the affidavit said.

About 6:45 a.m., investigators executed a search warrant on Fisher's residence and located a gun safe in the closet of the master bedroom. Police opened the safe and recovered a .22-caliber rifle as evidence, the affidavit said.

Investigators interviewed several witnesses before arresting Fisher, a release from the sheriff's office said Friday.

Investigators also arrested Lashanda Sue Wesberry, 29, who lists a Copper Penny Trail address, and Curtis Dewayne George, 38, and charged each with a felony count of theft by receiving, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.

The release did not indicate the connection between the two suspects and the shooting. George was released later on $5,000 bond, but Wesberry remained in custody Friday afternoon. Both are scheduled to appear Jan. 8 in district court.

The investigation is ongoing.

