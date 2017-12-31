2 shot within blocks of each other, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police say it is unclear whether two shootings that occurred within a few blocks of each other Saturday night are related.

Officers were called to both shootings about 11:20 p.m., according to Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the city's Police Department.

The first was reported in the 2600 block of South Booker Street, one block from Roselawn Cemetery. Ronald Lea, 51, told officers he was parking in front of his home when two males began shooting at him, and he returned fire.

After the victim was hit, he said, he drove to the Pulaski County jail for help. The 51-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for an injury that Ford said was not life-threatening.

About the same time, officers were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of West Roosevelt Road. The victim, 24-year-old Javarus Murr, said he was walking down the street when two males began firing from a vehicle. He told officers he didn't remember anything after being shot in the arm.

“If you look at the locations, I’d guess they’re probably related,” Ford said. “But as of now we don’t have any information about whether they are.”

No arrests had been made Sunday afternoon.