Hogs await CB's decision with 23 committed

Arkansas stands at 23 signees and commitments for the 2017 class going into national signing day and will wait on cornerback Chevin Callaway to announce his decision at 10 a.m. today on ESPNU.

Calloway, 5-11, 185 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash of Dallas Bishop Dunne, has more than 30 scholarship offers, but he has narrowed his list to Arkansas, Texas and Ole Miss. ESPN rates him the No. 11 cornerback and the nation's No. 120 prospect.

Eleven commitments are expected to sign today.

Running back commitment Chase Hayden, 5-11, 191, 4.46 of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School, will ink with the Hogs today during a 3:30 p.m. ceremony at his school.

"It's going to be a surreal experience," Hayden said. "I remember my first varsity football game, where I was probably the smallest kid out there, and really didn't know if football would work out, but just going from a small scrawny freshman to be signing to an SEC school is just a blessing."

He chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Louisville and others.

"It just proves that anything is possible with God," Hayden said. "Also the recruiting process has went by so quick, it just seems unreal that signing day is here. It's just an amazing feeling to accomplish one of your goals."

Running back Maleek Williams, 5-11, 215, 4.42 of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte, reported in January and could give the Hogs a good combination of power and speed in the fall. He picked the Razorbacks over Illinois, South Florida, North Carolina, Boston College, Kentucky, Tennessee and others.

Ten prospects signed in December and nine enrolled in January. Arizona Western College tight end Jeremy Patton signed, but he will not report to Fayetteville until the summer. ESPN rates Patton the No. 1 junior college prospect at his position.

Receiver Brandon Martin, 6-4, 225, 4.37 of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is the most highly acclaimed signee on campus. ESPN rated him the No. 1 receiver and the No. 2 overall junior college prospect.

His junior college teammate, Jonathan Nance, 6-1, 181 4.44, is also on campus and is ESPN's No. 8 receiver from junior college.

Three offensive linemen -- Kirby Adcock, 6-5, 300, of Nashville; Shane Clenin, 6-6, 295, 5.1 of Festus (Mo.) Jefferson; and Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 312, of Richmond (Ill.) Richmond-Burton -- reported to Arkansas in January. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Wagner a four-star-plus prospect.

Joe T. Robinson's Koilan Jackson, 6-3, 210, 4.52, is one of four high school receivers signing with the Hogs today. Lemming rates him a four-star prospect.

"It's going to be a huge weight off my shoulders for sure," Jackson said. "It gets me one step closer to where I need to be. I'm just ready to get up on the Hill."

The receiver class possesses excellent speed and athleticism. Cabot quarterback Jarrod Barnes, 5-11, 172, 4.37, has the quickness and elusiveness to give defenses fits while playing slot receiver. He'll sign at 12:10 today at the school.

While Arkansas hopes to add Calloway today, cornerback Jarques McClellion, 6-1, 180, 4.41 of Delray Beach, (Fla.) American Hertiage, is one of four defensive backs already in the class. He had more than 20 offers from schools such as Michigan State, Nebraska, West Virginia, California, Kentucky and Louisville.

"Signing day for me and my family is going to be emotional," McClellion said. "I'm truly blessed to even be in this spot. My family and I have come a long way. My auntie and grandma passed away during my high school career and we would love for them to be there, but in reality they can't."

Ashdown safety Montaric Brown, 6-1, 180, 4.5, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Oklahoma, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 12 safety and No. 185 overall prospect.

The Hogs beat out more than 20 schools, including Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor and TCU, for cornerback Kamren Curl, 6-2, 180, of Muskogee, Okla.

Arkansas beat out Minnesota, Michigan State, Colorado and others for linebacker Kyrei Fisher, who reported to Fayetteville in January.

Fisher, 6-3, 235, 4.62 of Tulsa Union, will compete for playing time at Mike linebacker. The Hogs will also sign linebacker Josh Paul, 6-2, 205, 4.76 of New Orleans De La Salle, and Derrick Munson, 6-0, 200, 4.6 of Metairie (La.) Rummel, who could play linebacker or safety at Arkansas.

