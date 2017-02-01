Hogs roll Tide after halftime for 5th straight SEC win

— Arkansas responded from its blowout loss over the weekend with a blowout win.

The Razorbacks made 58 percent of their field goal attempts after halftime and beat Alabama 87-68 Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena for their fifth consecutive SEC win. Arkansas was coming off a 28-point loss at Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Arkansas (17-5, 6-3 SEC) is tied for its best start in 19 years.

The Razorbacks used a 28-8 run to put the game away after Alabama had pulled to within four points early in the second half. Arkansas led 35-27 at halftime.

Jaylen Barford scored 11 points - including nine straight - during the run and Dusty Hannahs had back-to-back 3-pointers. The Razorbacks capped the spurt with an alley-oop dunk by Adrio Bailey and a breakaway slam by Daryl Macon to go ahead 63-39 with 10:23 to play.

Arkansas led by as many as 27 points.

Hannahs made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 19 points to lead the Razorbacks. Moses Kingsley added 15 points, Barford 13, Macon 12 and Manny Watkins had 10, all in the first half.

Alabama (13-8, 6-3) staked an early 11-7 lead while Arkansas went nearly eight minutes without a made field goal, but the Crimson Tide never led again and finished the game shooting 40 percent (21 of 53).

Dazon Ingram led Alabama with 14 points. Braxton Key added 12 points and Ar'Mond Davis had 10 for the Crimson Tide.

Arkansas made 49 percent (29 of 59) of its field goal attempts, including 11 of 23 3-point attempts. The Razorbacks also scored 28 points off 21 Crimson Tide turnovers.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Saturday at Missouri at 5 p.m. The Tigers (5-15, 0-8 SEC) have lost 12 straight games ahead of their trip to No. 24 Florida on Thursday.

The Razorbacks beat Missouri 92-73 on Jan. 14. Arkansas has won five consecutive games in the series.