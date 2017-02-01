Plea hearing set in shooting death

SEARCY -- A Bald Knob man charged with capital murder is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.

Joshua W. Curl, 34, was arrested last week in the shooting death of Michael Gimondo, 27, of Searcy, who was shot in the chest Jan. 3 on Barber Road in Bald Knob, court records show.

Deputies who arrived at the scene said they found Curl "on his knees with his hands up behind his head," according to a police affidavit filed in court.

The affidavit says Curl "provided a written statement confirming he shot Gimondo after a brief verbal altercation." The affidavit says Curl also provided information that led to the recovery of the gun that he said was used in the shooting.

