Police: 13-year-old robbed of $800 she found while waiting at Little Rock bus stop

A 13-year-old girl told police that she was robbed at gunpoint of $800 that she’d found a short time earlier while waiting at a bus stop.

The teenager said she was waiting to go to school around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday when she found the money in a bank envelope on Marchwood Circle.

A few minutes later, a robber approached the girl on Sienna Lake Drive in a black vehicle with scratches down the driver’s side and brandished a silver revolver.

The robber, described as a black male, then told the girl to “run it,” at which point she handed over the envelope, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Before leaving the scene, the gunman reportedly told the victim, “Thank you.”

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.