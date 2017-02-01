Police: 2 arrested after newborn's remains found in refrigerator of Arkansas home

Police have arrested two women after a newborn’s remains were found in the kitchen refrigerator of a Northwest Arkansas home.

Mary Williams, 38, and Vickie Falconio, 69, both of Ozark, are being held on charges of concealing a birth and abuse of a corpse, according to a statement from the Ozark Police Department.

Williams reportedly gave birth to the child between Jan. 19 and Jan. 23, police said. That birth went unreported to authorities at the time.

While held at the Franklin County jail Monday, Williams complained of abdominal pain and was taken to a hospital.

At the hospital, she disclosed to medical personnel that she had recently given birth and disposed of the child at a residence on North Oak Street in Ozark, the statement reads.

A call to the Ozark Police Department for more information was not immediately returned.

The newborn's remains have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.