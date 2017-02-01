Home / Latest News /
Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on Supreme Court nominee
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.
11:30 A.M. UPDATE:
President Donald Trump says if political "gridlock" stalls his Supreme Court pick, it may be time for the Senate's Republican leader to consider the option to "go nuclear."
That would mean changing Senate rules to make it impossible to filibuster a high court nominee.
The president tells reporters that if Senate Democrats try to block Neil Gorsuch's nomination, he would say this to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If you can, Mitch, go nuclear, because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web."
EARLIER:
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick is earning GOP praise as he visits Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
Judge Neil Gorsuch was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence as he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell called Gorsuch "an outstanding appointment" and said Republicans were "thrilled" to get the confirmation process started.
Pence predicted that as senators get to know Gorsuch, "they'll come to understand the enthusiasm" Trump has for Gorsuch.
[U.S. SUPREME COURT: More on on Gorsuch, current justices, voting relationships]
Democratic divisions were already on display as a handful of senators announced immediate opposition to Gorsuch while others said he deserved a hearing before any conclusion is reached.
A Senate Judiciary Committee spokesman said the panel hoped to begin confirmation hearings in about six weeks.
BirdDogsRock says... February 1, 2017 at 11:42 a.m.
Except that a man of that quality has already gotten caught up in the web last year, by Republican stonewalling. If Republicans can stonewall until the end against a good man nominated by a Democratic administration, why is the reverse not fair game?
~
Republicans proved to the nation in 2016 that the Constitution is optional... the Supreme Court can function just fine with only 8 members. Why waste federal dollars needlessly by hiring and paying for an unneeded 9th Supreme? Indeed, do we even really need 8? Let's begin balancing the federal budget by cutting the Supreme Court down in size.
hah406 says... February 1, 2017 at 11:58 a.m.
Trump's suggestion seems unwise. This guy will get his hearings, and in the end I believe he will get 60 or more votes. He doesn't strike me as being as extreme as the hyper-partisans on both sides are saying. If anything, he is a little less than Scalia was.
