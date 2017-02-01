Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on Supreme Court nominee

11:30 A.M. UPDATE:

President Donald Trump says if political "gridlock" stalls his Supreme Court pick, it may be time for the Senate's Republican leader to consider the option to "go nuclear."

That would mean changing Senate rules to make it impossible to filibuster a high court nominee.

The president tells reporters that if Senate Democrats try to block Neil Gorsuch's nomination, he would say this to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If you can, Mitch, go nuclear, because that would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web."

EARLIER:

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick is earning GOP praise as he visits Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Judge Neil Gorsuch was accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence as he met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell called Gorsuch "an outstanding appointment" and said Republicans were "thrilled" to get the confirmation process started.

Pence predicted that as senators get to know Gorsuch, "they'll come to understand the enthusiasm" Trump has for Gorsuch.

Democratic divisions were already on display as a handful of senators announced immediate opposition to Gorsuch while others said he deserved a hearing before any conclusion is reached.

A Senate Judiciary Committee spokesman said the panel hoped to begin confirmation hearings in about six weeks.