COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Feb. 2

Harrington String Quartet in Residence at UCA

CONWAY — The Harrington String Quartet, visiting artists in residence, will give a free public concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. Other residency activities include a performance and conversation from 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Conway Junior High School and a lecture/recital for UCA students from 1:40-2:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. For more information about the Artist in Residence program, call the Office of the Dean, College of Fine Arts and Communication, at (501) 450-3293 or email jdmiller@uca.edu.

Feb. 3

Maumelle Newcomers Club Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at the Maumelle Community Center. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

Feb. 4

Savor the Symphony

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Symphony Guild will present Savor the Symphony from 6-11 p.m. at the Lake Point Conference Center, 171 Lake Point Road. The fundraiser will include a meal, classical music, a raffle drawing, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event will be used for the local Arkansas Symphony Orchestra performance, as well as college music scholarships. Call (479) 967-1177 for reservations.

Youth Spirit Clinic

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will host a youth spirit clinic for children ages 5-12 from 9 a.m.to noon in Room 112 of the Hull Physical Education Building, 1301 N. El Paso Ave. Participants will learn about cheerleading and dance from members of the Arkansas Tech spirit squads and prepare a routine to perform at halftime of the Arkansas Tech women’s basketball game against Oklahoma Baptist University at 1 p.m. that day. The cost for the clinic is $30. To register, visit www.atu.edu/spirit/youthclinic.php. For more information, call (479) 968-0276 or email spiritsquads@atu.edu.

The McKameys Concert

CONWAY — The McKameys will give a concert at 7 p.m. at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, 889 Otto Road; go 6 miles east of Conway on Arkansas 286. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call Brother Matt Corkran at (501) 336-6133 or Loyd Kelley at (501) 514-5670.

Feb. 5

Art Exhibit and Reception

RUSSELLVILLE — Brenda Morgan will be the featured artist for February in the gallery at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. An opening reception will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the gallery. Morgan has shown in many fine art shows over the years in Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as in miniature shows throughout the U.S. She lives outside Dardanelle with her husband, Sam, and son, Matthew. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-2452.

ONGOING

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League from Feb. 27 through 5 p.m. March 10. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office and online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Conway County Library Bookmobile

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., now has its bookmobile running routes with a restocked collection on board. For the bookmobile’s schedule, visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit the library’s Facebook page.

Pope County Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Conway Women’s Chorus Open Rehearsals

CONWAY — The Conway Women’s Chorus will continue open rehearsals for the spring semester at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 14 at the Faulkner Academy of Arts, 2201 Washington Ave. New members are welcome. “We are starting our second historical project — Women in World War I,” said Joan Hannah, director of the academy and the chorus. “Performances of this ensemble, which is optional for chorus members, will begin in March.” For more information, call (501) 339-7401 or visit faulkneracademyofarts.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — There will be a Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 10-12 at Petit Jean State Park. Enjoy historic Mather Lodge on Petit Jean Mountain, and be treated to a romantic weekend. Activities such as guided trail hikes are geared toward couples. The meeting place will be announced. Contact the park for a schedule. For more information, call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjean@arkansas.com.

Valentine’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Valentine’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Polar Plunge

GREENBRIER — The sixth annual Polar Plunge, hosted by Special Olympics of Arkansas, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Woolly Hollow State Park Swim Beach. Take the Plunge to support Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, call the park at (501) 679-2098 or visit woollyhollow@arkansas.com.

Chocolate Lovers Delight

CLINTON — Van Buren County Friends of the Library Inc. will host a Chocolate Lovers Delight from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Van Buren County Public Library, 289 Factory Road. For a $5 donation, attendees can create a sampler box of chocolate candy. Items for a fundraising raffle include a large teddy bear, a $25 flower certificate and a giant box of chocolate candy. The drawing for the flower certificate will be Feb. 9, with the other drawings Feb. 13. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. For more information, call the library at (501) 745-2100.

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers will meet at noon Feb. 14 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. Current bills that affect the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System will be presented and discussed. All retired school personnel are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — A Maumelle Newcomers luncheon will be take place at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will feature entertainment by the Drugstore Cowboys. The cost is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Feb. 13.

Youth Advocates Resource Network Special Event

MAYFLOWER — The Youth Advocates Resource Network, or YARN, will sponsor Roots: A Time in History — The Beginning and the Now, a special event celebrating the history of the black race, at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 795 Arkansas 365 S. Special guests will be the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Vesper Choir, directed by Michael J. Bates, and Sidney Hopson, known as the ABC girl, who will recite Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Chili Bowl Fundraiser

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will have a Chili Bowl Fundraiser at 6 p.m. March 2. Tickets, at $40 each, include a handmade bowl chosen by the ticket-holder, chili and toppings, and a beverage. For tickets, call the center at (479) 968-2452. Raffle items will include a piece created by Arkansas Living Treasure Winston Taylor, along with a signed copy of The Idle Class publication, with an article featuring Winston and his piece. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10, available at the Arts Center or from its board members during February.

Saint Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a Saint Patrick’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. March 11. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party just for teens at 1 p.m. March 11. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Hoof it for Heifer

MORRILTON — Hoof it for Heifer, a 20K trail run, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean Park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

