John 3:16 Ministry banquet set

Wild game feasts are late-winter traditions for churches and other organizations in Arkansas, including John 3:16 Ministries in Charlotte.

The second annual John 3:16 Ministries Wild Game Supper and Crawfish Boil will be held March 3-4 at the John 3:16 campus at 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte, near Batesville. It is scheduled for two days because of the unexpected large turnout for last year's first event. The group prepared for about 1,400 people, but nearly 4,000 showed up.

Established in 2003, John 3:16 Ministries is a "spiritual boot camp" for men with drug and alcohol addictions where, according to the group's literature, "men can come and heal mentally, physically and spiritually."

The ministry accepts men ages 21 and older. An applicant must be at his personal "rock bottom." He must be willing to follow the ministry's guidelines and directions, be willing and able to do physical work and be willing to commit six months to one year at the ministry.

The program started with 45 participants and has grown to about 150. A close friend's son has been through the program. Another friend's husband is going through it now.

The group held an organizational meeting Tuesday at David's Burgers in North Little Rock, an unusual venue that exemplifies the importance the group places on relationships. John 3:16 participants repainted the parking lot stripes at the restaurant, and David's Burgers provided space and food for Tuesday's meeting. The group also repainted the parking lot at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock.

A gentleman that emceed the meeting described his own experience in the ministry. He reached his personal rock bottom in jail, but the John 3:16 Ministry put him on the road to recovery.

It's not easy.

Participants reside in the camp away from outside friends, family and potential enablers to self-destructive influences. They work six days a week learning new skills or refine existing skills. Activities include catering, screenprinting, tree service, landscaping, auto body work, parking lot striping, masonry and mechanics.

A separate program helps participants restore marriages that are strained by drugs and alcohol.

There is no cost for participants or their families.

The John 3:16 Ministry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is supported entirely by donations and fundraisers like its wild game supper and crawfish boil.

The menu for the supper includes 240 pounds of fried alligator, as well as boiled crawfish, boudin balls, turtle soup, wild hog, frog legs, wild turkey, chicken, squirrel, deer, duck, goose, elk, rabbit, bison, catfish, quail and raccoon.

There also will be live and silent auctions that will include many firearms. A number of people pledged to donate their personal firearms at the organizational dinner, and others pledged to buy new firearms to donate.

For children attending the wild game supper, there also will be a fishing pond stocked with 500 catfish. The stars of BoomTime, a hunting and fishing show.

Tickets to the Wild Game Dinner and Crawfish Boil are $15. You can attend both days, but you'll have to buy separate tickets for both days.

For more information, call John 3:16 Ministries at (870) 799-2525.

Arkansas Warrior Hunt

The Arkansas chapter of Safari Club International is accepting applications for the 2017 Arkansas Warrior Hunt where members host a hunt for an armed services veteran.

The package will include transportation, lodging, food, guide fees, trophy shipment, taxidermy and banquet fee for the awardee at the Arkansas Safari Club's fundraiser April 1.

An applicant must be a veteran, honorably discharged and residing in the state of Arkansas, or be an active duty member of the Armed Forces stationed in Arkansas, or be in the National Guard or reserves assigned to a unit within Arkansas.

Applicants must be legally able to possess a firearm, must attend the chapter's fundraising event April 1 in Little Rock, and agree to participate in outreach activities.

Mail applications to: Arkansas Chapter of SCI, 11 Office Park Drive, Little Rock, Ark. 72211, or email them to jimlee54@icloud.com. Type Arkansas Warrior Hunt Application in the subject line. The application deadline is March 15.

Sports on 02/02/2017