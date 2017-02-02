Police: Teen robbed at Hillcrest home; gunman threatens to shoot dogs

A teenager told police that he was robbed by a newly made friend when the two met at his house in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood.

The 17-year-old boy said he made arrangements via a text message to see the friend, known to him as “Kam,” shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of Midland Street.

When Kam arrived at the residence, the teen said, he and another person unknown to the victim, identified as a black boy under the age of 18, entered the home and walked to a bedroom.

The teen told responding officers that he asked Kam, “What’s been going on?”

Kam then reportedly replied, “Nothing, ‘bout to hit a lock,” before brandishing a black handgun from his waistband and pointing it at the victim, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber, sure that the victim had money, told the teen that he was lying when he denied having anything, police said, adding that the boy handed over $75 in cash.

The victim said Kam left with the money after being assured that he would not get bitten by dogs at the home.

“If your dogs bite me when I’m leaving, I’m gonna shoot them,” the robber reportedly said.

Kam and the teen had known each other for about a week, and the victim had previously been to the robber’s house with another friend, the report notes.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.