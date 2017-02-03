PHOTOS: Police seeking 3 men who robbed Arkansas discount store at gunpoint

FAYETTEVILLE — Police are looking for three men who robbed an Arkansas discount store Thursday night.

People in the Family Dollar store at 1632 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville told police the men had handguns and took cash from the register about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

One of the men was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a purple Nike logo, black pants and a black bandanna covering his face, according to the release.

Another was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweat pants with a Nike logo on the left leg and a red bandana over his face.

The third robber was wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark gray pants, white shoes, a white bandanna over his face and carrying a black bag.