Police: Thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions stolen from 2 Arkansas stores

Police are investigating two thefts in which thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions were collectively stolen this month from northeast Arkansas stores.

The latest crime happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Outlet at 2905 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro, according to a report.

Four people, described as black females, entered the store and walked around before grabbing 18 packages of 14-inch hair pieces and stuffing them into their jacket pockets, the Jonesboro Police Department said.

The report noted that the thieves then fled the scene in a black Honda Civic with the extensions valued at around $930.

On Jan. 19, Jonesboro police responded to a similar theft in which three people, described as black females, took a total of $1,785 worth of hair extensions.

Authorities said the thieves entered Wigs Beauty N’ More at 1236 Caraway Road in Jonesboro around noon that day, browsed and made a purchase.

The store’s manager later noted that several packages of hair extensions had been stolen from a display rack, according to another report.

In that occurence, the thieves left in a blue Honda Accord, police said.