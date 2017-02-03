Home / Latest News /
Police: Thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions stolen from 2 Arkansas stores
This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.
Police are investigating two thefts in which thousands of dollars worth of hair extensions were collectively stolen this month from northeast Arkansas stores.
The latest crime happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Outlet at 2905 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro, according to a report.
Four people, described as black females, entered the store and walked around before grabbing 18 packages of 14-inch hair pieces and stuffing them into their jacket pockets, the Jonesboro Police Department said.
The report noted that the thieves then fled the scene in a black Honda Civic with the extensions valued at around $930.
On Jan. 19, Jonesboro police responded to a similar theft in which three people, described as black females, took a total of $1,785 worth of hair extensions.
Authorities said the thieves entered Wigs Beauty N’ More at 1236 Caraway Road in Jonesboro around noon that day, browsed and made a purchase.
The store’s manager later noted that several packages of hair extensions had been stolen from a display rack, according to another report.
In that occurence, the thieves left in a blue Honda Accord, police said.
