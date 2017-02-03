Rogers teen pleads guilty to murder in Springdale motel case

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers teen pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing a young man during a fight last year at a Springdale motel.

Hector Trejo, 18, of Rogers stabbed Eliazar Torres, 21, three times, twice in the neck on Jan. 10, 2016 at Scottish Inns & Suites, 1219 S. Thompson St.

Torres died two days later at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale.

Trejo, who was 17 and a high school drop out at the time of the murder, was charged as an adult in the case.

Trejo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

NW News on 02/04/2017