Washington news in brief

Flag-burning ban gets Womack try

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack last week proposed a constitutional amendment to ban flag burning.

If approved, it would be the 28th measure to be added to the nation's cornerstone document.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in 1989 and 1990, struck down laws prohibiting flag desecration, ruling that they violated the First Amendment's free-speech provisions.

The House of Representatives has voted on similar measures during previous sessions of Congress, passing it in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2005. But the proposed amendment always faltered in the Senate, narrowly failing to obtain the two-thirds vote necessary to refer the amendment to the states for ratification.

In 2006, it fell just one vote short. U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark., was among those opposing the proposal.

In a written statement, Womack argued for altering the Constitution.

"Americans from every generation have laid down their lives to protect our flag -- the worldwide symbol of freedom and democracy. As the stewards of their memory and sacrifice, it is our duty to ensure that generations in the future understand their service was not in vain. The American people have simply given too much for the flag to not have the ability to protect it," the Republican from Rogers said.

Hill again pushing for convict program

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. French Hill last week reintroduced legislation that would help historically black colleges and universities to assist inmates as they near the end of their terms.

The Shift Back to Society Act calls for $5 million per year to be used on a pilot program. The money would come from existing Department of Justice appropriations.

Hill originally introduced the bill in July and is promising to push for it during the 115th session of Congress.

In a news release, the Republican from Little Rock said the legislation addresses an issue that "transcends partisan boundaries."

"Any American in good standing with the law, regardless of previous offenses, deserves the opportunity to improve their own lives through the dignity of a job, while playing a role in the betterment of our society as a whole," he added.

The $5 million would be used "to implement educational programs for eligible offenders and help them successfully transition back into their communities," Hill said in the release.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, is one of the co-sponsors.

Three historically black schools -- Arkansas Baptist College, Philander Smith College and Shorter College -- are in Hill's district. Westerman's district includes another such institution, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Crawford a leader of ordnance caucus

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford will serve as co-chairman of the Explosive Ordnance Caucus during the 115th session of Congress. The Republican from Jonesboro is a former Army explosive-ordnance disposal technician, and he helped create the caucus in 2011.

The group periodically organizes an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Day event on Capitol Hill, which features some of the servicemen who perform the dangerous task.

"As a caucus, it is our job to educate other members of Congress about EOD's role not only in keeping our troops safe abroad, but also in supporting law enforcement state side," Crawford said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to advancing legislation this year that ensures our EOD forces have the resources and capabilities they need to perform their crucial mission."

Constituents share meal, prayer in D.C.

Several members of the Arkansas congressional delegation welcomed constituents at Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast.

Two Little Rock leaders, Catholic High School Principal Steve Straessle and Vine & Village executive director Paul Kroger, were U.S. Rep. French Hill's guests.

Also attending: Hot Springs Baptist Church pastor Manley Beasley Jr., who was there at the invitation of U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman. The Republican lawmaker is a deacon at Walnut Valley Baptist Church in Hot Springs Village.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman was pleased to see Peter Emanuel of Little Rock make the journey. (Boozman wasn't able to sit with any of the Arkansans. As the event's co-chairman, he spent most of the morning beside President Donald Trump.) The senator also caught up with North Little Rock's Randy Herlocker, a former Eagle Bank president who has attended the event for decades.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack invited Mike and Melanie Eldredge of Rogers, two "longtime personal friends of the congressman," according to the Womack spokesman Claire Burghoff.

Womack never misses the event. "Steve has attended this event every year since being elected to Congress [in 2001] and looks forward to the annual occasion as an opportunity to connect on a spiritual level with political, social, and business leaders and as a source of inspiration for public servants," Burghoff added.

Gorsuch receives evangelicals' seal

Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, received endorsements last week from a long list of evangelical leaders, including a couple with Arkansas ties.

The Rev. Ronnie Floyd, former Southern Baptist Convention president and the pastor of Cross Church in Rogers and Springdale, signed a letter praising the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge and urging the Senate to "work diligently to confirm his appointment without obstruction."

The Rev. Jack Graham, a Conway native and the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church near Dallas, also added his name.

The open letter noted the evangelicals' support for "the protection of the unborn, the strengthening of religious liberty and ... a biblical definition of marriage and family," adding that Gorsuch appears to be someone who "interprets the Constitution in accordance with America's tradition of limited government."

The signatories said they favor Trump's pick and "pray for a quick confirmation process."

Floyd, who didn't endorse any of the 2016 presidential candidates, served on Trump's evangelical advisory board and participated in the post-inaugural National Prayer Service on Jan. 21 at the National Cathedral.

Planning to visit the nation's capital? Know something happening in Washington, D.C.? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (202) 662-7690 or flockwood@arkansasonline.com. Want the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Washington bureau? It's available on Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

SundayMonday on 02/05/2017