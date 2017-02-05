Two-vehicle crash in Springdale kills motorcycle driver

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Springdale, police reported.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to South Thompson Street and Black Oak Avenue, where a motorcycle and an SUV had collided. Police said the motorcycle driver was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Few other details had been released on the crash late Friday.

Police spokesman Lt. Derek Wright said the motorcycle driver's identity was being withheld until next of kin could be notified. The department also hadn't identified the driver of the SUV.

Wright said police do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

