Walnut Ridge, Hoxie mayors differ on consolidation

— When Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp presented his State of the City speech in January, he expressed a hope for consolidation this year with nearby Hoxie. However, according to an online statement, Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker is “100 percent opposed” to the idea.

Snapp said a consolidation of the two cities could attract businesses to the area and that for the past 20 to 30 years, he has thought a consolidation would be beneficial. Walnut Ridge has nearly 5,000 residents, and Hoxie has nearly 3,000.

“If we could eliminate the duplication of administration and there was enough savings there, you’d have one mayor. You’d have one police chief. You’d have one fire chief,” he said. “If there’s enough savings in those areas, that money could be diverted to infrastructure growth, your streets, your drainage. It could be put into parks, quality-of-life issues.

“The overwhelming attraction to me is the ability to attract more businesses — retail, for example. If you go into some of your retail businesses, their franchises require minimum population levels before they start looking at towns and start considering them.”

Snapp said he established an Economic Impact Committee in April 2016 to research the economic affect that a consolidation with Hoxie would have on the city of Walnut Ridge. Snapp also said that before a consolidation were to happen, a resident would circulate a petition for it, and residents would vote in favor of the consolidation. As far as he knows, he said, no one is making moves for a petition.

“As long as the person is a registered voter, they can circulate a petition if there’s certain criteria by the state that has to be met on that petition,” Snapp said. “For instance, one of the things that has to be given to the people would be the option for a town name. Ideally, in my vision of this, give them three choices: Walnut Ridge, Hoxie or Walnut Ridge-Hoxie.”

If the cities were to consolidate, Snapp said, he’d like to keep both towns’ names.

“Hoxie has a rich heritage in the rail industry, the civil rights movement, the whole nine yards,” he said. “Walnut Ridge-Hoxie would be a good choice, just like Helena-West Helena.”

Snapp said he has not made a presentation to the city councils of Walnut Ridge and Hoxie in regard to a consolidation. Though he’d like to see the issue up for a vote, he said, he would also like to see facts on how a consolidation would affect the cities.

“I hope this happens. I hope the voters have a chance,” he said. “I cannot as mayor give a public endorsement on behalf of it without seeing the details and comparison of costs to the individuals.”

As of Jan. 1, Walnut Ridge has officially consolidated with College City, a town of less than 500 people.

“We already owned their water system,” Snapp said. “We already owned their sewer system. They were under our fire district, so we already provided fire protection.”

Tinker said his thoughts on the matter can be found on the city of Hoxie’s Facebook page. In a Jan. 20 post, Tinker said the situation feels “more like a hostile takeover by [Walnut Ridge] rather than a mutual effort to consolidate,” and that Hoxie has nearly $1.1 million available for use.

“The city of Walnut Ridge would have a windfall benefit of obtaining this $1 million if the city of Hoxie is annexed,” Tinker said in his Facebook statement. “Distribution of those funds would be at the digression of the Walnut Ridge City Council if annexation is approved. Speaking on behalf of our citizens, the Hoxie City Council and myself, we will not be bullied, belittled, talked down to or deceived by anyone who considers themselves to be our Big Brother from outside our city limits.”

In his statement, Tinker also said that for the first time in 60 years, Hoxie has the chance to expand its population and new businesses; the city is aiming to expand its sales-tax base with property developments on the south side of town.

“Don’t give up our independence until we can determine if a new face of Hoxie can be developed, new businesses can be obtained, and we become a more prosperous city,” Tinker wrote. “Outsiders will tell you that’s not practical, but those same forces have been at a strategy to prevent our success in the past. If asked by your neighbor to sign a petition to put the consolidation issue on the ballot, politely say ‘no.’”

Snapp said some may be against the consolidation because they are content with where they are in life.

“Some people are willing to try and survive, where I would rather see the communities thrive. I don’t have all the answers,” he said.

Snapp said he has asked the Economic Impact Committee to present its findings at the March City Council meeting.

“This is not about me; I don’t see it about Mayor Tinker,” Snapp said. “This is about the residents in the two communities having the opportunity to make an educated vote, if that’s what they decide to do. To make an educated vote, you’ve got to do the research.”

