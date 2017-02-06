Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV

An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle was struck Friday by an SUV on a highway in Washington County, police said.

Theodore R. Stiles, 68, of Springdale was riding a 1997 Honda motorcycle north on U.S. 71B in Springdale around 6:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2005 Jeep Liberty heading south on the highway turned left at an intersection with Black Oak Avenue and struck Stiles' motorcycle, the report said. Stiles suffered fatal injuries.

The Jeep driver was not injured, police said, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Stiles' death is the 35th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.