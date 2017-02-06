Home / Latest News /
Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:33 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
An Arkansas motorcyclist was killed after his vehicle was struck Friday by an SUV on a highway in Washington County, police said.
Theodore R. Stiles, 68, of Springdale was riding a 1997 Honda motorcycle north on U.S. 71B in Springdale around 6:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
A 2005 Jeep Liberty heading south on the highway turned left at an intersection with Black Oak Avenue and struck Stiles' motorcycle, the report said. Stiles suffered fatal injuries.
[INTERACTIVE: Coverage of all fatal wrecks in Arkansas so far this year]
The Jeep driver was not injured, police said, and conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
Stiles' death is the 35th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Erbirt says... February 6, 2017 at 8:14 a.m.
I live in Arkansas, and with people drifting over the line coming head on at you and driving 70 mph in a 55 mile per hour zone it is surprising a lot more are not out there talking to their Maker. I had four cars come over the line head on at me last time I rode a few days ago, one I thought I was in the ditch before he got it back under control, where are the police? It is done car on car too, not just motorcycle against a four wheeler.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.