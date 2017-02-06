Police: Would-be robber flees Little Rock discount store after employee calls for manager

A would-be robber who tried to take cash from a Little Rock discount store fled after an employee called for his manager, police said.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, a black male described as weighing 350 pounds and standing 5 feet 11 inches tall walked into the Dollar General at 4748 Springer Blvd. about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The robber, who wore a black ski mask and shirt as well as blue jeans and white shoes, pointed a gun at a store employee and told him to open the cash register, police said.

The 36-year-old store employee said the robber told him “Open the register or I will shoot,” according to the report.

After the employee told the robber that he didn’t have the key, he called for his manager, police said. The 36-year-old told police that his manager and two customers ran out the building’s back door while the robber ran out the front door.

The robber left without money from the store, according to police. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.