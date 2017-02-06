Subscribe Register Login

Monday, February 06, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Would-be robber flees Little Rock discount store after employee calls for manager

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 2:51 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A would-be robber who tried to take cash from a Little Rock discount store fled after an employee called for his manager, police said.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, a black male described as weighing 350 pounds and standing 5 feet 11 inches tall walked into the Dollar General at 4748 Springer Blvd. about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The robber, who wore a black ski mask and shirt as well as blue jeans and white shoes, pointed a gun at a store employee and told him to open the cash register, police said.

The 36-year-old store employee said the robber told him “Open the register or I will shoot,” according to the report.

After the employee told the robber that he didn’t have the key, he called for his manager, police said. The 36-year-old told police that his manager and two customers ran out the building’s back door while the robber ran out the front door.

The robber left without money from the store, according to police. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Would-be robber flees Little Rock discount store after employee calls for manager

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... February 6, 2017 at 4:37 p.m.

Black + gun = robbery

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online