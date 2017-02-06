Arkansas man accused of firing shot outside youth basketball game after fight with referee

An Arkansas man fired his gun outside a recreation center in Sheridan after getting into a fight with a referee of a youth basketball game Saturday night, authorities said.

Police arrived at the Sheridan Parks and Recreation Center at 1511 S. Rose St. around 6:30 p.m. after getting a call about a fight that took place during a fourth- and fifth-graders' basketball game, Detective Mike Thomas said.

A 38-year-old Sheridan man told police he was refereeing the game when 44-year-old Douglas Nutter of Redfield was asked to leave due to "poor conduct," officer Willie Mann wrote in a report. Nutter just got louder, the referee said, and then another person reportedly punched the referee in the face.

The fight continued outside, and Nutter discharged his firearm while the other person chased the victim with a gun and yelled a racial insult, the report said.

Nutter was found in a nearby parking lot and told police without prompting that he was the one who fired his gun outside the center, Mann wrote in the report.

He was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of aggravated assault, Thomas said. It wasn't immediately known if the other person would also be charged.