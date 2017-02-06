Police: Driver charged with DWI after hitting pedestrian outside Little Rock nightclub, leaving scene

A driver hit a pedestrian outside a Little Rock nightclub early Sunday, according to a police report.

Lee Clarks, 46, of Little Rock struck a pedestrian while driving east on Asher Avenue in front of Club Trois, 4314 Asher Ave., according to the report. The victim's condition was not available Sunday night.

Clarks continued to drive east on Asher Avenue, police said. He was then pulled over by an off-duty officer who was working at the nightclub, according to the report.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Police said Clarks had slurred speech, smelled of intoxicants and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested around 2:20 a.m., police said.

Clarks was charged with driving while intoxicated and hit and run, according to the report.

He was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.