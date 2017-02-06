Home /
Police say 2 dead in shooting at Arkansas home
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:02 a.m.
PARAGOULD — Police say two people have been found shot to death inside a home in east Paragould.
Lt. Scott Snyder told KAIT-TV that officers investigating a reported shooting found the two dead Saturday afternoon. Police say a third person who was in the home at the time of the shooting escaped.
Lt. Ken Jackson said it appears the two dead are a man and his stepson. The victims' names and ages were not immediately released.
Police say it appears one of the dead shot and killed the other person, then fatally shot himself. The bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner's office in Little Rock.
