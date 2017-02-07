Home /
SEC Football
Falcons hire away Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian
This article was published today at 12:41 p.m.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.
The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of SF 49ers.
Sarkisian took over as Alabama's offensive coordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama's offensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.
The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL's scoring offense led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Falcons hire away Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.