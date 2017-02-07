Arkansas woman accused of stealing court clerk's wallet while paying fines

An Arkansas woman is accused of stealing a court clerk’s wallet when she went to the office to pay fines, authorities said.

Latrisha Darlene Hendee, 53, of Melbourne turned herself in Saturday after taking the wallet Jan. 31, according to a news release from the Izard County Sheriff’s office.

An official at the sheriff's office said the clerk’s wallet was recovered and returned.

Hendee was charged with theft of property.

A court date is set for March 2.