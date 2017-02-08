Sheriff: Arkansas deputy cited for passing stopped school bus, fired for ethics violation

An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was fired after his department conducted an ethics investigation prompted by a complaint that he drove past a school bus as it was letting children off, according to a news release.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in the release that his office received a complaint Thursday that one of its deputies had committed the traffic violation.

Brown said officials investigated, gathering statements from the deputy and witnesses. The deputy, meanwhile, was placed on paid leave.

Investigators later determined that the deputy had committed the violation and he was issued a traffic citation for passing a stopped school bus, according to the release.

The sheriff said the deputy gave “contradicting stories” about the traffic violation during the investigation, and that he broke the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics by doing so. Based on that, and not the traffic violation itself, the deputy was fired, Brown said.

The deputy was not named in the statement. Brown did not immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.