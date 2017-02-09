Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 09, 2017, 12:05 p.m.

Body found in downtown Fayetteville

By Scarlet Sims

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

PHOTO BY JT WAMPLER

Fayetteville police Lt. Tad Scott (left) and detective Daniel Robbins examine a construction site at the corner of Block Ave. and Spring St. Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. A city worker checking a water meter nearby discovered the body of an early 40s white male in a trench at the site and phoned police at 8:31 A.M. No foul play is suspected according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville Police Department public information officer.

FAYETTEVILLE — Police are investigating after a city employee found the body of a man at a downtown construction site this morning, spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Police have not released the name of the man pending notification of next of kin. Stout said he was in his 40s.

The death appears accidental, but police are investigating, Stout said. There are no signs of foul play, Stout said.

A water department employee found the body about 8 a.m. at the northwest corner of Block Avenue and Spring Street, Stout said. The man apparently died overnight, Stout said.

The body will be sent to the state crime laboratory, Stout said.

