Body found in downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — Police are investigating after a city employee found the body of a man at a downtown construction site this morning, spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Police have not released the name of the man pending notification of next of kin. Stout said he was in his 40s.

The death appears accidental, but police are investigating, Stout said. There are no signs of foul play, Stout said.

A water department employee found the body about 8 a.m. at the northwest corner of Block Avenue and Spring Street, Stout said. The man apparently died overnight, Stout said.

The body will be sent to the state crime laboratory, Stout said.