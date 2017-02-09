Man dies after being injured in Little Rock drive-by shooting, police say

A man has died after being transported for life-threatening injuries in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Little Rock, police say.

Responding officers were called at 5:02 p.m. to the 4500 block of West 25th Street in reference to a terroristic act, according to a report.

One victim, 39-year-old Angela Robinson of Little Rock, told police that she was in her vehicle when she saw someone pull up in a gray 2010 Toyota Camry and shoot at a burgundy 2016 Kia Optima.

The driver of the Toyota then drove off, continuing to shoot as the assailant drove in an eastbound direction on West 25th Street, according to the report.

Another victim, 29-year-old Wilford Banks of Little Rock, later arrived at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock in the Kia, officers noted.

Banks had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in “grave condition” as he was taken into surgery, police said. He later died at the hospital of his injuries.

The shooter at one point struck Robinson’s vehicle, police said. Robinson was not reported injured.

Banks’ death marks the fourth homicide in Arkansas’ capital city so far this year.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.