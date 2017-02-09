Officer shot man who took up gun, NLR police say

North Little Rock police are investigating after an officer shot an armed man at an apartment complex Tuesday night, according to a Police Department spokesman.

Officers responded at 10:39 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Hemlock Courts at 400 N. Palm St., a public housing project north of East Broadway. Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said two officers were approaching the scene when they saw a man, who'd been described as a suspect, sitting in a vehicle.

Dedrick said the officers "attempted to make contact" with the man, but the man grabbed a shotgun in the vehicle, and one of the officers shot at him four times.

Police said the man was shot in the neck and face. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Police said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

As of late Wednesday, the department hadn't identified the officer involved in the shooting or the man who was injured. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, in accordance with department policy, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigative findings will be submitted to prosecutors to determine whether charges will be filed in the case.

Dedrick said police received two 911 calls before the shooting. He said the calls indicated that the man who was shot had been involved in a disturbance with the mother of his children before police arrived at the apartment complex.

The man had reportedly shot a kitchen window and a bedroom window of the apartment.

One woman, one man and two children in the apartment were not injured by the gunfire, according to Dedrick.

The shooting Tuesday is the second involving a North Little Rock police officer in the past 18 months.

In August 2015, four officers shot Cierra Polizzi during an armed standoff outside a residence at 4417 Schaer St. Polizzi, who was 24 when the encounter occurred, had reportedly threatened to kill herself after a dispute with her ex-girlfriend.

Police said negotiators spoke to Polizzi for about 40 minutes before she raised a gun toward the officers, and they shot at her.

Polizzi survived her injuries. She was charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

The officers involved in the shooting were each cleared of any wrongdoing.

Polizzi's next court date in the case was scheduled for March 13.

