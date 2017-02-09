THE WEEKEND TEN

1 HUES

The 47th annual Mid-Southern Watercolorists Exhibition opens Friday and runs through April 16 at the Arkansas Arts Center in MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. Michael Holter, a painter of impressionist watercolors, is the juror for the annual exhibition, which received 137 entries from 72 artists. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org.

2 HIGHLIGHT

Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, hosts its annual deep-winter Lanterns! Festival, celebrating the first full moon of the lunar new year, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 6-9 p.m. Sunday. Portions of the park will represent Canada, the Caribbean, China, France, the United Kingdom, America's Wild West and even the moon, via entertainment, food, drinks and games. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 6-12 in advance (available online at wildwoodpark.org), $12 and $7 day of, free for kids 5 and younger. Shuttle service is available from west Little Rock; information is available on the website. Call (501) 821-7275.

3 HIGHWAY/HOME

• Prepare to hit the open road at the Arkansas RV Show, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and under. Call (501) 765-1423or visit dgattractions.com.

• Vendors will offer advice on design, remodeling, structure and all things home-related at the Little Rock Home Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets are $8, free for children 12 and under. Call (501) 758-3646 or visit hbaglr.com.

4 HITS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra singers Chloe Lowrey and Rob Evan and American Idol competitor LaKisha Jones will "Rock On!," singing '70s and '80s hits with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson for the orchestra's Acxiom Pops Live! series, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. The program includes songs by Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, Queen, Cyndi Lauper, the Eagles, Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross. Tickets are $14-$67, $10 for students and active duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

5 HEROES

Adriana Napolitano and Benjamin Mills play small-town West Texas nobodies who become Depression-era folk heroes via a multistate crime rampage in Bonnie & Clyde (music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, book by Ivan Menchell), 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19, Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $25, $20 for senior citizens (65+), military, and students, $15 for children 12 and younger (the theater rates the show PG for adult situations and violence.) Call (501) 374-2615 or visit tinyurl.com/z6q7xyt.

6 HIKE

Get romantic and cozy with some fresh air and exercise at Petit Jean State Park's Hikes, Hearts and Hugs Weekend, Friday-Sunday. The couples-geared weekend includes special hikes, tours, programs and a Valentine's dinner. Most activities are free but the dinner on Saturday is $50 per couple and regular overnight room rates apply. Call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjeanstatepark.com. See story on Page 4E.

7 HEARTS

Another state park is offering a chance to cuddle up this weekend. Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Little Rock has its Sweetheart Lake Cruises, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cruise along Lake Maumelle includes bird watching. Admission is $15, $8 for children 6-12 and reservations are required. Call (501) 868-5806 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

8 HOLLYWOOD

The Conway Symphony Orchestra and University of Central Arkansas choral ensembles will give the Arkansas premiere of "Danny Elfman's Music From the Films of Tim Burton," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Performance Hall, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The program blends music and visuals (including Burton's sketches, drawings, storyboards and film clips) reflecting the three-decade partnership between the composer and filmmaker. Tickets $30-$40, $10 for children and for UCA students with a valid student ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit uca.edu/publicappearances.

9 HEAVENLY

Chocolate candy, chocolate cake and enough chocolate products to fill the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center will be there for the tasting at the Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers Festival & Emporium, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The center is at 207 W. Van Buren Blvd. and tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call (479) 253-8737 or visit eurekaspringschamber.com.

10 HISTORIC

Historic Washington State Park north of Hope presents a romantic dinner in the past, complete with surrey ride and music. The Sweethearts Valentine Dinner is 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost is $70 per couple and reservations are required. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

