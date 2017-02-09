TODAY’S DIVISION I STATE GAMES

UALR women at

Texas-Arlington

WHEN 11:30 a.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas RECORDS UALR 17-6, 11-0 Sun Belt; Texas-Arlington 15-5, 8-2

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.7 3.6 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 15.0 2.3 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 8.1 6.7 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 8.5 5.3 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.9 6.6 COACH Joe Foley (282-150 in 14th season at UALR, 735-260 in 30th season overall)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Cierra Johnson, 5-9, Jr. 11.8 5.8 G Crystal Allen, 5-9, Jr. 7.5 3.1 G Ericka Mattingly, 5-8, Fr. 5.3 2.4 G Christina Devers, 5-6, Jr. 10.6 3.1 F Rebekah VanDijk, 6-5, Jr. 16.7 9.3 COACH Krista Gerlich (51-59 in fourth season at Texas-Arlington, 219-112 in 11th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR UTA 62.5 Points for 70.2 56.0 Points against 60.6 +2.5 Rebound margin +2.9 +2.5 Turnover margin +5.5 43.1 FG pct. 41.5 29.1 3-pt. pct. 32.3 74.5 FT pct. 65.6 CHALK TALK UALR can put 3 1/2 games in between itself and Texas-Arlington, which is tied for second place in the Sun Belt standings, with a victory today. … The Trojans’ 11-0 start to the Sun Belt season matches their best in school history, achieved by the 2010-2011 team that won the Sun Belt regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. … UALR earned three points in this week’s USA Today Coaches poll. … Texas-Arlington’s Rebekah VanDijk, the preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year, is second in the league in scoring (16.7) and in field-goal percentage (56.1) and fourth in rebounding (9.3).

— Troy Schulte

ASU women at

Texas State

WHEN Noon central

WHERE Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas RECORDS Arkansas State 5-18, 3-8 Sun Belt; Texas State 11-10, 6-4

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.3 2.3 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.6 2.7 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.8 3.7 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.2 5.2 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.8 3.2 COACH Brian Boyer (304-247 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

TEXAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Toshua Leavitt, 5-4, So. 8.8 1.8 G Taeler Deer, 5-5, Jr. 10.1 3.1 F Ti’Aira Pitts, 6-1, Jr. 5.9 3.7 F Erin Peoples, 6-0, Sr. 4.3 3.0 F Amber Jones, 5-11, Jr. 6.5 2.8 COACH Zenarae Antoine (83-94 in sixth season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU TSU 61.2 Points for 57.2 72.0 Points against 59.0 -7.5 Rebound margin -6.0 -1.3 Turnover margin +2.1 36.6 FG pct. 38.3 35.9 3-pt. pct. 28.8 65.3 FT pct. 64.8 CHALK TALK Arkansas State’s 18 overall losses are tied for the most in program history. The Red Wolves also lost 18 games in the 2002-2003, 2009-2010 and 2011-2012 seasons. … Texas State is one of three Sun Belt teams that average fewer points than ASU at 57.2 per game, but has scored 62 or more points in three of its past five games. … Texas State forward Erin Peoples is a Little Rock Parkview graduate. She missed all last season with an ACL tear she suffered during the preseason. Peoples, who earned a degree in Psychology last May, averaged 13.5 points per game during the 2014-2015 season, which was tops on the team.

— Troy Schulte

UCA men vs.

Abilene Christian

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 6-18, 5-6 Southland; Abilene Christian 10-12, 4-7

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

TICKETS $12 (reserved), $10 (general admission adult), $8 (general admission child)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.7 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 14.8 6.9 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 13.1 6.9 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.5 2.9 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.6 3.2 COACH Russ Pennell (15-64 in third season at UCA, 126-133 in eighth season overall)

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylen Franklin, 6-2, So. 10.7 3.9 G Jaren Lewis, 6-6, So. 14.2 6.8 G Isaiah Tripp, 6-1, Jr. 5.9 1.3 F Hayden Howell, 6-7, So. 4.2 2.9 C Jalone Friday, 6-9, Fr. 13.6 5.7 COACH Joe Golding (68-101 in sixth season at Abilene Christian and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA ACU 72.8 Points for 71.6 83.5 Points against 64.1 -2.8 Rebound margin +8.8 -3.2 Turnover margin -1.9 43.9 FG pct. 42.2 36.4 3-PT. pct. 32.0 73.7 FT pct. 71.9 CHALK TALK UCA has won consecutive games for the second time this season. The Bears haven’t won three games in a row since February 2013, the last season under former Coach Corliss Williamson. … The Bears held Southeastern Louisiana to 66 points in Saturday’s victory, the third fewest points they’ve allowed to a Southland team in Coach Russ Pennell’s three seasons. … Abilene Christian is scoring 65.5 points per Southland game, last in the league. … UCA is tied for eighth place in the Southland standings with seven games remaining. Eight teams qualify for the conference tournament.

Arkansas women

at Florida

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 13-10, 2-8 SEC; Florida 11-12, 2-8.

SERIES Florida leads 25-9.

RADIO KABZ-FM 103.7 in Little Rock; KQSMFM 92.1 in Fayetteville; KFPW-AM 1230 and KFPW-FM 94.5 in Fort Smith; KURM-AM 790 and KURM-FM 100.3 in Rogers.

ONLINE ArkansasRazorbacks.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG G Malica Monk, 5-5, So. 9.2 2.8 G Jailyn Mason, 6-1, Fr. 7.8 4.1 F Bailey Zimmerman, 6-0, So. 4.4 4.1 F Jessica Jackson, 6-3, Sr. 14.5 6.2 F Kiara Williams, 6-1, Fr. 3.6 3.4 COACH Jimmy Dykes (43-42 in third season at Arkansas and overall)

FLORIDA

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG F Ronni Williams, 6-0, Sr. 19.0 7.7 F Haley Lorenzen, 6-3, Jr. 12.1 6.5 G Delicia Washington, 5-10, Fr. 11.0 5.2 G Dyandria Anderson, 5-10, Fr. 7.1 4.3 F Sydney Morang, 5-10, Fr. 3.0 1.9 COACH Amanda Butler (186-133 in 10th season at Florida, 226-155 in 12 seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

FLA ARK 73.9 Points for 66.0 69.5 Points against 58.9 4.9 Rebound margin +4.0 -1.2 Turnover margin +0.7 45.4 FG pct. 40.6 26.5 3-PT pct. .33.3 66.8 FT pct. 67.9 CHALK TALK Arkansas and Florida are tied for 12th place in the SEC standings. … Florida is 1-5 in home games this season, including 0-5 in SEC home games. … Ronni Williams of Florida leads the SEC in scoring at 19 points per game while Jessica Jackson continues to lead Arkansas in scoring at 14.5 points per game. …. Arkansas lost 79-49 to No. 4 South Carolina in its last game while Florida was beaten 84-75 by Ole Miss.