Officer-shot man faces charges in NLR gunfire

North Little Rock Police arrested the man armed with a shotgun who was shot by an officer outside an apartment Tuesday night, officials said.

Irvin Russell Fuller, 59, of Conway was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday and is being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail on one count of committing a terroristic act and six counts of aggravated assault, according to a news release.

Police arrived at Hemlock Courts at 400 N. Palm St., a public housing project, around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday after a woman called police saying that her children's father, Fuller, had shot through the window of her home, according to a police report.

Fuller was reported to have shot through the bedroom and kitchen windows while two adults and two small children were inside the apartment, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and spotted a white Chevrolet Lumina with Fuller inside. Officer Christopher Brown went up to the car, shined a light, pulled out his weapon and ordered Fuller to show his hands, officials said.

Fuller refused, reached into the back seat and began to "pull up" a long gun, the report said. He continued to try to pull the rifle over the passenger seat, and Brown, who "feared for his life, fired multiple shots" at Fuller, the report said.

Fuller was struck once in the cheek and transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Two officers responded to the scene, though only Brown fired shots, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Inside the car, detectives found a 12-gauge shotgun with part of the barrel resting on the front armrest, as well as five expended .40-caliber cartridge casings in the direction Brown fired his gun, authorities said.

On Wednesday, detective Michael Gibbons interviewed Fuller, who admitted to shooting the shotgun into the home because he was mad about a conversation he had earlier with his girlfriend's other boyfriend, the report said.

Fuller told authorities he got back in the vehicle after shooting at the apartment and placed the firearm in the back seat, the report said. Then, when police shined a light into his car and ordered him out of the vehicle, Fuller began "reaching for his cane" when someone fired shots, the report said he told investigators.

Fuller's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Brown was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy, the paper reported.

Metro on 02/10/2017