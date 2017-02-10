Police: Intoxicated Little Rock man leads officers on foot chase

An Arkansas man was arrested after he refused to leave a downtown Little Rock bar and then led police on a foot chase Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Big Whiskey's American Bar & Grill at 225 E. Markham St. around 11:15 p.m. after getting a call that 31-year-old Adam J. Childers of Little Rock was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business, according to a police report.

Childers was stumbling and smelled of intoxicants, the report said. When police told Childers he was under arrest, he started running east on President Clinton Avenue, the report said.

Police arrested Childers in the 100 block of Rock Street and transported him to Pulaski County jail, where he was booked on charges of public intoxication and fleeing. His bond was set at $600, and he was not listed as a current inmate of Pulaski County jail as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Childers formerly worked as a lawyer with the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office but does not work there currently, according to a department official.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 16.