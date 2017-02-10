Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 10, 2017, 7:26 a.m.

City employee finds body at downtown Fayetteville construction site

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Fayetteville police Lt. Tad Scott (left) and detective Daniel Robbins examine a construction site Thursday at the corner of Block Avenue and Spring Street. A city worker checking a water meter nearby discovered the body of an early 40s white male in a trench at the site and called police at 8:31 a.m. No foul play is suspected, according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville Police Department public information officer.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating after a city employee found a body at a downtown construction site Thursday morning, spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Breck Joseph Wilson, 48, of Fayetteville was found by a Water Department employee about 8 a.m. at the northwest corner of Block Avenue and Spring Street, Stout said.

Wilson apparently died overnight, Stout said. There are no signs of foul play, he said. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in Wilson's death, he said.

The death appears accidental, but police still are investigating, Stout said. The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory, he said.

Wilson had minor acting roles in several TV shows and movies since the 1990s, according to the International Movie Database. On his social media page, Wilson listed himself as a professional actor who studied communication arts at the University of Arkansas.

Metro on 02/10/2017

Print Headline: Police investigate Fayetteville death

