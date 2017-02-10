City employee finds body at downtown Fayetteville construction site

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating after a city employee found a body at a downtown construction site Thursday morning, spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

Breck Joseph Wilson, 48, of Fayetteville was found by a Water Department employee about 8 a.m. at the northwest corner of Block Avenue and Spring Street, Stout said.

Wilson apparently died overnight, Stout said. There are no signs of foul play, he said. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in Wilson's death, he said.

The death appears accidental, but police still are investigating, Stout said. The body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory, he said.

Wilson had minor acting roles in several TV shows and movies since the 1990s, according to the International Movie Database. On his social media page, Wilson listed himself as a professional actor who studied communication arts at the University of Arkansas.

