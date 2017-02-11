66-year-old Arkansas woman killed in Pulaski County wreck

A 66-year-old Arkansas woman was killed in a Pulaski County wreck in which her vehicle went down an embankment and into a ditch, state police said.

Diana Cain of Bigelow was driving a 2008 Mercedes-Benz west on state Highway 10 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday when she veered off the road, according to a preliminary crash report. The vehicle then traveled over the north shoulder of the highway, down an embankment and into a ditch, police said.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reported to be clear and dry.

Cain's death was the 41st on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police information.