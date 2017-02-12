23-year-old killed in 2-vehicle wreck on Arkansas highway

A 23-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a wreck in which two vehicles ended up in a ditch of Interstate 55 on Saturday afternoon, state police said.

Mario Ruiz of Byhalia, Miss., was driving north on the road in Crittenden County in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner shortly before 2 p.m. when he struck a trailer being towed by a 2003 Ford F-250, according to a preliminary crash report. Police said both vehicles then traveled into a ditch of the highway.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

According to preliminary state police information, Ruiz's death is the 42nd on Arkansas roads this year.