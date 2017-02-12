Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, February 12, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Germany picks ex-foreign minister as president

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:07 a.m.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with his his counterpart from the Czech Republic, Lubomir Zaoralek, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany. A German parliamentary assembly will elect the country&#x2019;s new president on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 with a respected former foreign minister who last year called Donald Trump one of the world&#x2019;s &#x201c;hate preachers&#x201d; the overwhelming favorite to win. Steinmeier, Germany&#x2019;s foreign minister until last month, has the support of Chancellor Angela Merkel&#x2019;s &#x201c;grand coalition&#x201d; of center-right and center-left parties. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BERLIN — A special assembly elected former German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier by an overwhelming majority Sunday to be the country's new president.

Steinmeier was elected in Berlin by the assembly made up of the 630 members of parliament's lower house and an equal number of representatives from Germany's 16 states.

He received 931 of the 1,260 votes. Steinmeier succeeds Joachim Gauck, a 77-year-old former pastor and East German pro-democracy activist who did not seek a second five-year term because of his age.

The German president has little executive power but is considered an important moral authority and symbol of the country as its host for visiting dignitaries.

"Let's be brave, because then we don't have to be afraid of the future," Steinmeier said in his acceptance speech.

He said the world faces "rough times," but that Germany, as a functioning democracy, had the responsibility to fight for stability.

"Isn't it actually wonderful, that this Germany, our difficult fatherland, that this country has become an anchor of hope in the world for many," after overcoming wars and totalitarianism, Steinmeier said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Steinmeier and said she was convinced he would be an excellent president who would have the support of the vast majority of the people.

"This is a good day for Germany," Merkel said.

Steinmeier, a 61-year-old Social Democrat, had the backing in the election of Merkel's "grand coalition" of center-right and center-left parties.

