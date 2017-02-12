Rock anthems show orchestra's chops

Think of "Rock On!" as an orchestral concert for those who aren't much interested in orchestral concerts -- like serving a banana daquiri to guests who don't like the taste of alcohol.

From the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" to "We Will Rock You" by Queen, even the most oblivious audience members who showed up Saturday night at the Robinson Center in Little Rock could tell this wasn't a typical performance for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Instead of classical selections, the show was filled with a lineup of anthem-level rock and pop music from the 1970s and '80s by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Aerosmith, and Cyndi Lauper.

"This is rock 'n' roll!" exclaimed guest vocalist Rob Evan. Well, not exactly -- it's pretty hard to duplicate the raw energy of screaming guitars and thumping bass lines when coordination is needed among a full-blown orchestra, three lead vocalists, and three backup singers performing in a magnificent auditorium that doesn't bear any resemblance to, say, the White Water Tavern. Holding it all together was the ASO, showing off its amazing competence and versatility at every turn. And yes, there were electric guitars in the mix, ably handled by Steve Hudelson, along with plenty of percussion and horns.

ASO associate conductor Geoffrey Robson graciously deferred to Chloe Lowery and Evan, vocalists with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and LaKisha Jones, a finalist during the 2007 season of American Idol. Flashy costumes and big voices (along with some scenery-chewing) dominated the evening.

Jones was the brightest star on the stage, drawing admiration for her super-powered delivery of Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," Aretha Franklin's "Respect," and a channeling of Michael Jackson in a dramatically paced version of "Man in the Mirror."

The biggest response came from the ASO's all-instrumental foot-tapping take on Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," the closest the night came to getting patrons on their feet.

Rock On! will take the stage again at 3 p.m. today at the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. For information, call (501) 666-1761.

Metro on 02/12/2017