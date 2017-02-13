Deliveryman shot, LR gunman sought

A Little Rock Chinese restaurant employee was shot Saturday night while delivering food, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 8:37 p.m. to the 800 block of Wright Avenue for a report of an unknown trouble, according to the report.

Police found German Caballero, 36, of Little Rock, who had been shot twice and was in "physical and emotional duress," the report said.

Caballero, an employee at Little Rock restaurant New Fun Ree, told police he was sent to the location to deliver food, but when he arrived he was shot for the food and possibly other items.

Neighbors who spoke to police said they saw a gray car stop in the area before they heard shots and saw the car leave the scene.

Caballero was initially listed in critical condition Saturday night, police said.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan reported midday Sunday that Caballero is expected to live, yet he remained hospitalized.

Police said the suspect is a black man who weighs about 150 pounds, according to the report.

Restaurant threat leads to NLR arrest

A 20-year-old man is accused of threatening to shoot up a restaurant in North Little Rock Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Police were called Saturday to the Sharks Fish and Chicken, 2000 Pike Ave., the report said. A caller said a man, who had a pistol in his waistband, entered the restaurant and threatened to shoot the place up, according to the report.

The caller said the man had tried to buy marijuana, but instead got robbed, according to the report.

Police arrested Robert McKenzie of White Hall around 8:35 p.m. after they found him in a lot near the restaurant with a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband, according to the report.

McKenzie was charged with terroristic threatening and carrying a weapon, according to the report.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Victim of break-in assaulted with TV

A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he hit a man with a television during a burglary, according to an arrest report.

Jeffrey Paintin of Beebe was arrested Sunday around 9:45 p.m. in a burglary that left a man with "severe" injuries, according to the report.

According to the report, Paintin broke in through the front door of a residence in northeast Pulaski County and hit the victim with a television while physically attacking him.

The report did not indicate when the burglary occurred.

The victim had "severe" injuries to his head and face, authorities said.

The man's eye was swollen shut and he went to a local hospital for treatment, the report said.

Paintin was charged with aggravated burglary, second-degree battery and kidnapping, the report said.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 02/13/2017