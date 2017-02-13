New Arkansas linebackers coach to make $375,000

— New Arkansas outside linebackers coach Chad Walker is scheduled to make $375,000 annually, according to terms of his contract that were released Monday through an open records request.

Walker is under contract through June 30, 2018, which is consistent with employment agreements for most assistant coaches and university employees.

If Walker should leave Arkansas for another job before Feb. 15, 2018, he would owe the university $100,000. That buyout falls to $50,000 for the duration of the contract. He signed a no-compete clause that prohibits him from accepting a non-head coach or coordinator position with other SEC teams.

Walker was hired last Friday after spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Falcons. The Razorbacks will have two coaches over linebackers next season as they move to a 3-4 base defense. Vernon Hargreaves, who has coached linebackers the past two seasons, will be the team's inside linebackers coach in 2017.

Walker's salary would make him the third-highest paid assistant coach on Arkansas' staff behind offensive coordinator Dan Enos and receivers coach Michael Smith, but that is expected to change.

Paul Rhoads, who was promoted to defensive coordinator last month, still has not agreed to a new salary, according to a university spokesperson. Rhoads is under contract to make $350,000 per year.