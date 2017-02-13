Police identify woman killed in Little Rock crash; 2 others still hospitalized 9 days later

Police on Monday identified a woman killed earlier this month when a vehicle left a road and struck a utility pole outside a Little Rock bank.

In a report released Monday, the Little Rock Police Department said a Feb. 4 crash in the 7400 block of Cantrell Road resulted in fatal injuries to Bethany Leigh Cross, 27, of Ward.

Cross and two others — driver Justin Standridge, 28, of Cabot and passenger Lindsay M. Standridge, 33, of Ward — were traveling eastbound in a 2016 Ram 2500 shortly after 3 a.m. that day.

Authorities say the pickup they were in left the road on its south side at Georgia Avenue and struck a utility pole in the parking lot of Simmons Bank, 7401 Cantrell Road.

Justin Standridge was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Lindsay Standridge was taken to UAMS Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Both remained hospitalized as of Monday, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Cross was also taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The report, which was released nine days after the wreck, was delayed to confirm details of the crash, McClanahan said. He added that investigators were also looking for possible surveillance footage from the scene. It was not immediately clear Monday whether such video was found.

Travel conditions at the time of the early-morning wreck were described as clear and dry.

The report noted that drug test results were pending in the crash, and that the investigation is ongoing.