Victim of central Arkansas break-in assaulted with TV, suffers 'severe' injuries

A 39-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he hit a man with a television during a burglary, according to an arrest report.

Jeffrey Paintin of Beebe was arrested Sunday around 9:45 p.m. in a burglary that left a man with "severe" injuries, according to the report.

According to the report, Paintin broke in through the front door of a residence in northeast Pulaski County and hit the victim with a television while physically attacking him.

The report did not indicate when the burglary occurred.

The victim had "severe" injuries to his head and face, authorities said.

The man's eye was swollen shut and he went to a local hospital for treatment, the report said.

Paintin was charged with aggravated burglary, second-degree battery and kidnapping, the report said.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 02/13/2017