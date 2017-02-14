64-year-old Arkansan killed when vehicle leaves road, state police say

A 64-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving left a road Monday in Polk County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. that day on Arkansas 8 East and involved a westbound 1998 Lincoln.

The Lincoln’s driver, Robert Stephan Hayden of Crossett, crossed the highway’s centerline and traveled off the road, according to authorities.

Hayden died as a result of the crash, the report noted. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

Hayden’s death was the 46th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.