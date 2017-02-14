Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 2:05 p.m.

Arkansas' Schroeder named SEC player of the week

By WholeHogSports

This article was published today at 12:20 p.m.

PHOTO BY UA MEDIA RELATIONS

Nicole Schroeder hit the game-tying RBI-single in Arkansas' 8-4 win over North Dakota State on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas softball has its first SEC player of the week in three years.

Nicole Schroeder hit 3 home runs and had 9 RBI as the Razorbacks won four games last weekend in Denton, Texas. She also had two doubles and a triple.

Schroeder moved her into a tie for fourth on the program's all-time list with 24 career home runs.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend in Palm Springs, Fla. Arkansas, which finished 17-39 overall and 1-23 in SEC play last season, is scheduled to play its first 15 games away from home.

